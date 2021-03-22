120,443 Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Colfax stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

