1,479 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $204.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.