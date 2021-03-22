$154.02 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce sales of $154.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $140.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $621.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

RMR traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

