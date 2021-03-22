1,775,000 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,452,000.

Shares of TVACU opened at $10.36 on Monday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Profile

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

