18,000 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Acquired by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises about 2.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

ASR traded down $12.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.59. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

