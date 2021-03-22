180,000 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Hitchwood Capital Management LP

Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,665. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

