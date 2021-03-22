24,806 Shares in Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Conversion Labs news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVLB stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Conversion Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $681.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.37.

CVLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Conversion Labs from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

