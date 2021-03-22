2,660 Shares in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The 3D Printing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

