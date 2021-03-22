2,749 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 19,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 90,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $131.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,960,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,552,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

