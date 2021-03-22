3,000 Shares in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KTF opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

