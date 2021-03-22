3,177 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth $2,065,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BSBR opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

