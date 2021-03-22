$32.17 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $32.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $135.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 165,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

