323 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $212.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.