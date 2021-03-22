323 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.
Shares of HON opened at $212.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
