3,285 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.