3,287 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Acquired by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 97,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 62,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

