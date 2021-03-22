3,535 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the period.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

PZZA stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

