3,668 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Bought by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Splunk comprises 0.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $215,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 52.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Splunk by 10.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.37. 82,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

