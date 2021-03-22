$45.84 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post $45.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the highest is $46.06 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $184.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $187.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $193.26 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $197.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $70.87 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

