459,155 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 459,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,000. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.56. 5,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,813. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

