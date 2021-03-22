$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

SELB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,215,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,733. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.