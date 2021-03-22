$511.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $511.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.00 million and the lowest is $509.30 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $371.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,418 shares of company stock worth $21,473,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

