5,756 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after buying an additional 904,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after buying an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.08 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.