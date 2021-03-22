$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $58.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $59.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $350.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,587. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.