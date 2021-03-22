58,000 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

SUPN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 5,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

