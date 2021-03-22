639 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $448.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.