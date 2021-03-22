690,000 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Purchased by King Street Capital Management L.P.

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 690,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,000. 8X8 comprises approximately 3.6% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.64% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,149. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

