$71.61 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post sales of $71.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.54 million. DZS posted sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $324.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $354.50 million, with estimates ranging from $348.21 million to $360.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DZSI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

