$74.07 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $74.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.14 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $300.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $307.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 204.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.66. 9,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

