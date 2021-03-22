7,460 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. MSCI accounts for 2.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $413.83. 4,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.79. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

