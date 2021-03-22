$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $76.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $339.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at $36,504,069.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

TRHC opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.