888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 888 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

