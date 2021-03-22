895 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 401,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.78 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

