93,289 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,000. HCA Healthcare comprises 8.3% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $90,393,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $187.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

