A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after buying an additional 293,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $68.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

