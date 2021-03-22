A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

