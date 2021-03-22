A.R.T. Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,629 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.