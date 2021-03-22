A.R.T. Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,485 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

