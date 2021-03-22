A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,997 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1,506.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average of $197.32. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

