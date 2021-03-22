A.R.T. Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.0% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 107,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

