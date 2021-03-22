AAR (AIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIR opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

