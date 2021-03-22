Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.42 ($24.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARL. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €23.62 ($27.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.63 and its 200 day moving average is €19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.