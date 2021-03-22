Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

ACP opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.70.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

