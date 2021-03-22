Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.55 or 0.00643524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

