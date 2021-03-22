Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACEL stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

