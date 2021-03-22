Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.43

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.43 and last traded at $144.43, with a volume of 12881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.