Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.43

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.43 and last traded at $144.43, with a volume of 12881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.

XLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

