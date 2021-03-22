Actinium Price Tops $0.0373 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $191,485.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,538,400 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

