Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,426 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

