Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 5.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. 8,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,068,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 in the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.