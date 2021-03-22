ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE ADCT opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

